Pink Flamingo Classic volunteer helps ensure tournament's success each year

For 36 years people have supported the Pink Flamingo Classic softball tournament in De Pere, raising about $50,000 each year for a number of causes in the area.

Every single dollar that comes in goes through one person: Kyla Willems. Willems, whose dad Bruce Willems is one of the original Pink Flamingos, started helping out with the money ten years ago.

“I got my hands, magic hands,” said Kyla.

“Kyla’s been coming in and she organizes, puts everything [together] so when it’s time to go to the bank everything is done and she’s really good at it and she enjoys it,” said Bruce.

Kyla, a person with Down syndrome, has personally been a part of programs the Pink Flamingos support. So she loves helping them in return.

“It’s mostly having fun and a great time,” said Kyla.

“She enjoys it so much, I mean she’s part of Special Olympics who we donate to, and she brings a lot of fun with everything she does,” said Bruce.

The Pink Flamingos say her work is essential. One member even created a personal, decorated office for her.

“It’s her place where she gets the job done,” said Bruce.

“It’s awesome,” said Kyla.

But when she isn't working in her office, a lot of the time you can find Kyla out and about enjoying the tournament.

“It’s awesome, everybody around here knows her and she’s just a fun part of the Pink Flamingo,” said Bruce.

A Pink Flaming volunteer, who plans to help for many years to come.

“I love it,” said Kyla.

