Pink Flamingo Classic canceled

The 37th annual Pink Flamingo Classic in De Pere is canceled.

Organizers of the annual fundraising softball tournament say coronavirus restrictions and uncertainty led to the decision.

In lieu of the tournament, the organization will put all its efforts into other ways of raising funds, including online merchandise sales and challenging teams to a fund-raising competition.

People in the community are being challenged to donate, as well.

More details will be announced on the Pink Flamingo Classic Facebook page with a Facebook Live event at noon on Friday, May 29.