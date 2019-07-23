Pilot plans record-setting mission to north and south poles

Everyone at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh has a story or a dream.

Screenshot from video aboard 'Citizen of the World,' a modified Gulfstream that will be flown over the north and south poles in November.

For Zen pilot Robert DeLaurentis, his next mission is to cross both the south and north poles.

Piloting a highly modified Gulfstream plane called "Citizen of the World," DeLaurentis will set some distance and speed records over the top and bottom of the world.

His plane, which will become a STEM lab after his flight, will also be carrying a NASA experiment on-board.

DeLaurentis' hope is to help to inspire future aviators.

"Aviation is a shrinking community, so we see the plane as a global billboard, something that will be seen by over 12 million people, just because we are carrying some new technology called ABS-out and it will be tracked globally for the first time in the history of man or woman."

DeLaurentis leaves on his mission to the poles on November 15.