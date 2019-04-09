Pieces of plastic found in ground beef sold in Wisconsin, Michigan

A Michigan meat producer is recalling 43,292 pounds of ground beef after consumers found pieces of a green, hard plastic in their meat.

JBS Plainwell, of Plainwell, Mich., says the ground beef loaf products were sold at retailers in Michigan and Wisconsin, including Meijer.

The meat was produced on March 20. The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified on April 5 after JBS Plainwell received complaints from two consumers.

The recalled ground beef was sold in a one-pound plastic-wrapped roll -- or loaf with a sell-by date of 4/10/19.

They also the establishment number "EST. 562M" printed in the USDA mark of inspection or bottom of the label.

Near the handling instructions, the label reads "Dist. by Meijer Distribution Inc., Grand Rapids, MI" or "Distributed by JBS USA Food Company - Greeley, CO."

The recall covers one-pound loaves of ground beef, lean ground beef, certified ground sirloin, certified ground round, black Angus ground chuck, certified ground chuck. Some are marked "Fresh from Meijer."

The USDA says the ground beef loaf should be thrown away or returned to the store where it was purchased.