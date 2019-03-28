Pickup truck hits building, killing driver; speed, alcohol suspected

A Berlin man was killed when his pickup truck crashed into a building and then a retaining wall shortly after midnight Thursday.

Berlin's police chief says speed and alcohol appear to be potential causes for the crash on the 100-block of W. Ceresco Street.

Officers and a passerby were able to begin CPR and first aid after pulling the 32-year-old victim from the wreckage, but the man died before he could be transported to a hospital.

The Wisconsin State Patrol are helping to reconstruct the crash for the Berlin Police Department's investigation.