Pickup truck driver seriously hurt in crash with semi in Sheboygan County

A man from rural Plymouth was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital in Neenah after a crash in Sheboygan County Wednesday evening.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office tells us the 31-year-old driver of a pickup truck was on County Road U crossing Highway 57 in the Town of Plymouth, north of Waldo. He crossed the northbound lanes then waited in the median before pulling in front of a semi-tractor trailer in the southbound lanes.

The sheriff's office says the pickup truck driver's injuries are life-threatening. He was airlifted by Theda Star.

The driver of the semi, a 67-year-old man from Ontario, Canada, wasn't injured.

Their names won't be made public before Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. and closed Highway 57 in both directions. The highway is not expected to reopen until 9 p.m. at the earliest.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is reconstructing the crash.

The sheriff's office also received assistance from the Plymouth and Sheboygan Falls police departments, Cascade and Waldo fire departments, Orange Cross Ambulance and the Sheboygan County Highway Department.