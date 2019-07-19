Pickup truck driver ejected, killed in Waupaca County rollover

A Clintonville man was killed when his pickup truck went off the road and rolled over, the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says. The 911 call came just after midnight Friday.

Deputies say the man was driving south on Jepson Road in the town of Matteson. His truck went into the west ditch and overturned.

The 27-year-old driver was ejected in the rollover and died at the scene. He was alone in the truck.

His name is being withheld so his family can be notified first, but Action 2 News learned through online court records the man was charged July 1st with failing to wear a seat belt and driving without proof of insurance in Shawano County, and had a court date next month.