Pickup truck crashes into Harrison Village Hall

A pickup truck leaves a large hole in the Harrison Village Hall building.

Emergency crews were called to the village hall at about 11:25 Monday night. The building is on the corner of State Highway 114 and State Park Road.

Video our crew recorded at the scene shows a pickup truck fully inside the building. The collision left a large hole in the west side of the building.

A tow truck was used to haul the pickup out of the hole.

No word on if anyone was injured, or what caused the driver to crash into the building.