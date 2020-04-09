Photographer donates cereal to Green Bay families

A local photographer is giving back to his community thanks to a creative project he took part in during this COVID-19 pandemic.

We first told you last week about Scott Eastman with GreatScott Images in Green Bay and the "Front Steps Project." Eastman took free portraits of health care workers, first responders and other essential workers from a distance.

He then collected cereal box donations, and Thursday he handed them out to families, providing some free meals while schools are closed.

"Because for a lot of kids you know in our city, their breakfast and their lunch at school is how they ate. And now that there's no school, how would they eat? And so I love that our school district is handing out meals every day to kids that need it, and we thought we would piggy back on what they were already doing," Eastman said.

Eastman told us once word spread about this donation, Thompson's Gold Dust Dairy in Green Bay donated half-gallons of milk and Life Church is donating groceries for families over Easter weekend.