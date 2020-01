Saturday afternoon certainly was a windy one, and photographer Derek Diehl captured images of a wave engulfing a Sheboygan lighthouse.

Diehl says he was taking photos between 1-3 p.m. Saturday, and only had to wait about 20 minutes for the bigger wave sets to hit.

Although it was windy, Diehl adds he had perfect conditions for the photos, with no rain or snow in the area.

According to travelwisconsin.com, the lighthouse is 55' tall.