Pet food bank connects people to food, supplies for their pets at no charge

Tucked away in the back of Hidden Paws Network on Broadway in Green Bay sits a free pet food bank.

"It started last fall as a response to the cold snap. We got so many calls to us asking us if we could foster their pets," said Josh Jablonski, founder of Hidden Paws Network. "We couldn't do that, because we are only for domestic violence and elder abuse, so we decided to help in another way."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 300 pet owners have come for the food and supplies sitting on the shelves at the non-profit organization.

"We have food, litter, blankets, sweaters, beds, toys, treats, dishes, litter boxes, anything and everything you could need," said Jablonski.

"It means a lot, because when you live on a fixed income, you know, it's hard," said Irene Dorn, a pet owner. "Pets take a lot of stuff."

Dorn picks up items for her dog and cat, making sure to spread the word about the pet food bank to her friends and neighbors.

"It is a wonderful place," she said.

While most of the items available are for cats and dogs, there are some limited supplies for pet owners of birds, hamsters, fish, lizards, and turtles.

"A lot of it is donations. We could always use donations from the community. We truly couldn't do this without the support of the community," said Jablonski.

Any pet owner can visit the pet food bank as needed by simply calling Hidden Paws Network at (920) 391-5695 or by visiting during open hours which take place three days out of the week:

Mondays 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursdays 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Donation requests right now include extra large dog harnesses, small bags of cat food, and clumping litter. Hidden Paws Network is also looking for a stainless steel veterinary table to use for the wellness clinic they host on the last Sunday of every month.

Anyone interested in donating can reach the non-profit by phone or Facebook message.