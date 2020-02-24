Personal stories to drive change in Green Bay neighborhoods

The United Way of Brown County is taking a story telling approach to gather information about pockets of Green Bay.

The list identifies have successful connections are made in the community and maintained.

On Monday, business and organization leaders, as well as neighbors, gathered downtown for the final community conversation meeting.

“We didn't expect to have this kind of a connection so rapidly, and I'm pretty sure it was the process itself that caused that,” said Barry Christianson, who lives downtown.

The process is called appreciative inquiry.

“Basically, it's built on the principle you ask people positive questions, appreciative questions, about stories where they've had exceptional experiences,” said Randy Johnson, the facilitator.

It's those stories that are going to help the United Way identify what is working in four of Green Bay’s neighborhoods: Navarino, Whitney Park, Joannes Park and downtown.

Once everyone had a chance to interview their partner, attendees shared an experience with the group and created a list of what made that interaction successful.

For example, Christianson shared how his partner has created connections across cultural lines through the nonprofit Literacy Green Bay.

After that, the group went through to identify how those connections were successfully made based on the story.

“We call that the ‘positive core’ and we're going to put all of that together, and as they dream for the future and have their desires for the future, you want to build it on that positive core,” said Johnson.

“Completely different than what I thought it was going to be. This is the first time I’ve been at a meeting like this where it wasn't just surveys fill out the questions, it was much more interactive. Much more involved,” said Christianson.

The United Way will take all of the positive core items people identified at the meetings, compile them and build strategies to move the community forward.

