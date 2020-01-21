Person wanted on warrants dies in SWAT team shooting in Winnebago County

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says a person wanted on felony warrants and wanted for questioning about "multiple crimes" is dead in a shooting involving several members of the SWAT team.

Photo courtesy: MGN

According to Sheriff John Matz, at about 7:30 Tuesday night the Winnebago County MEG drug unit went to a home on the 800-block of Grove Street to question the subject. The person wouldn't cooperate, and the multi-jurisdictional SWAT team was called in to assist.

The shooting happened within minutes of the SWAT team's arrival, sheriff's Captain Lara Vendola-Messer said.

Sheriff Matz told us several shots were fired.

The state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the officer-involved shooting, as required by law.

The address is on the border of the village of Fox Crossing and the city of Appleton.

Our reporter saw squad cars from the sheriff's office, Fox Crossing, Omro, and the city of Menasha police departments at the scene.

