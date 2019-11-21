Person shot, injured by police on Las Vegas airport tarmac

Authorities say a person was shot and injured by Las Vegas police on a tarmac next to a terminal at McCarran International Airport.

A police statement says a person described as a suspect was hit in the shooting at about 4 a.m. Thursday and that preliminary information indicated that no officers were injured.

The police statement gave no details about the circumstances of the shooting or why the person was considered a suspect.

Airport spokesman Chris Jones the shooting happened on a tarmac between A and B gates at Terminal 1.

He says the injured person was a male and was taken to a hospital.

Carriers using that terminal include American Airlines, Allegiant Air, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and Contour Airlines.