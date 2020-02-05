Person found dead after fire in Oshkosh storage unit

A person was found dead inside a storage unit after a fire Tuesday night, according to Oshkosh Police.

Officers have not identified the person found dead. They did not say if the person was male or female.

At about 9 p.m., police and firefighters were called to a fire inside a storage unit in the 700 block of W. 3rd Avenue.

"An individual was found deceased inside one of the storage units," reads a statement from police.

Police say they are working to identify the person found dead in the unit.

Officers and firefighters are working to determine the cause of the fire.

If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, call Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477. You can leave an anonymous tip online a http://winnebagocrimestoppers.org/