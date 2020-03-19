Person connected to Waupun Correctional tests positive for coronavirus

Someone who has had contact with Waupun Correctional Institution has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a letter obtained by Action 2 News.

"An employee or client within your general work location has become ill with COVID-19," reads a letter sent to staffers and shared with Action 2 News.

The letter does not list the person's role with the prison.

The letter was sent by Warden Brian Foster. In an email provided to Action 2 News, the warden says, "Be assured we as an institution and a Department are taking this situation very seriously. As everyone knows we are making many changes within the institution and we have implemented a significant cleaning process throughout the institution. Our priority is the safety of everyone and we will continue to be proactive in our efforts as we deal with this ongoing issue."

The letter says people with chronic illness should consult with a doctor for advice "to determine if additional actions are needed."

People who do not have symptoms like fever, cough or difficulty breathing and are otherwise healthy "do not need to take any additional action," according to the letter.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has set up a website for information on jails and prisons and coronavirus. They've suspended all visits at DOC institutions and suspended work release. CLICK HERE for more information.

THE SPREAD AND PREVENTION

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with those conditions should take the proper precautions.

COVID-19 is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating and after going to the bathroom, blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If you do not have soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending everyone in the United States avoid large events and mass gatherings for at least eight weeks.

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.