Permits granted for Transformation House new location

The third time is a charm for Green Bay's Transformation House.

At Monday's meeting, the city council approved a conditional use permit for the non-profit organization's new home on Clay Street.

Transformation House Director Manuelus Reacco bought the former Santa Maria nursing home at the beginning of the year. The organization's previous location was on Jefferson Street in downtown Green Bay.

It took the city council three meetings to approve the permits. Neighbors in the area voiced concern over the move, citing lower property values and a possibility for increased crime in the area.

In turn, the city council made sure the Transformation House had proper safety and security in place before granting the permit.

Reacco says he hopes to have the facility fully operational by next week and is planning an open house within the next month.

The mission of the Transformation House is to help men turn their lives around after facing issues such as homelessness, substance abuse or a criminal record.