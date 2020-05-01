Peregrine falcons hatch at Menasha paper mill

Call it another sign of spring.

Peregrine falcons have nested and hatched chicks on the Essity paper mill in Menasha.

Essity reports four falcon babies hatched at the end of April.

A local school will be chosen for students to name the chicks.

A biologist will come to the Essity plant in the next few weeks to band the chicks to monitor their migration.

This is the sixth year in a row falcon chicks hatched atop the paper mill.

Essity says two employees constructed and installed two falcon nesting boxes on the roof of the Menasha mill six years ago, and peregrine falcons took a liking to them right away.

Four chicks hatched at the paper mill last year, too. Three were banded. The fourth has joined the birds of prey on exhibit at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay.