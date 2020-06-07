Percentage of positive coronavirus tests declines for third straight day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- The percentage of COVID-19 test results which came back positive Sunday was once again below three percent, marking the third consecutive day the percentage has declined and was below three percent.
Out of the total 11,299 test results, 264 tests came back positive, or 2.3%. That’s a decrease from Saturday’s 2.7%, and Friday’s percentage of 2.9%. On Thursday, that percentage was 4.1%.
Since testing began, Wisconsin has seen a cumulative total of 20,835 confirmed positive results.
Out of those cases, the DHS says 67%, (13,770 people) are considered recovered, which is defined as a confirmed case and had one or more of the following:
- Documentation of resolved symptoms
- Documentation of release from public health isolation
- 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis
Another 16 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hour period, bringing the cumulative total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized for treatment to 2,848 since testing began. Of these, 308 are currently hospitalized, with 107 in intensive care units. On Saturday, 118 people were in ICU, a decrease of 11 people.
The DHS says the state’s death toll increased by two on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 647.
A total of 325,867 have tested positive for the coronavirus.
County by county case numbers will be published shortly.
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).