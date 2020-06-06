Percentage of positive coronavirus test results declines for second day in a row

The percentage of COVID-19 test results which came back positive Saturday was once again below three percent, marking the second day in a row of declining positive test results.

Out of the total 11,792 test results, 322 tests came back positive, or 2.7%. That’s a decrease from Friday’s percentage of 2.9%. On Thursday, that percentage was 4.1%.

Since testing began, Wisconsin has seen a cumulative total of 20,571 confirmed positive results.

Out of those cases, the DHS says 66%, (13,337 people) are considered recovered, which is defined as a confirmed case and had one or more of the following:

- Documentation of resolved symptoms

- Documentation of release from public health isolation

- 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

Another 41 patients were hospitalized in the past 24 hour period, bringing the cumulative total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized for treatment to 2,832 since testing began. Of these, 315 are currently hospitalized, with 118 in intensive care units.

The DHS says the state’s death toll increased by 12 Saturday, bringing the cumulative total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 645.

County case numbers for Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan will be added here shortly.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

