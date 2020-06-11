Percent of positive coronavirus tests in Wisconsin grows for second day

Wisconsin's percentage of positive COVID-19 cases jumped to 3.6 percent Thursday, increasing for the second day.

In the past 24 hours, the Department of Health Services reports 8,990 test results -- just over half of the 16,100 tests the state's 63 public and private labs could process in a day. It's the second day this week the state received fewer than 10,000 test results.

The percent of positive cases increased from 2.8 percent on Wednesday to 3.6 percent on Thursday. Wednesday's total was up from 1.9 percent on Tuesday.

Wisconsin added 333 new positive coronavirus tests, bringing the state's total to 21,926 cases since February 5. That total has doubled over the past month.

70% of the almost 22,000 people diagnosed with coronavirus are considered recovered. That percentage has steadily risen.

The Department of Health Services announced 11 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 from Wednesday to Thursday. In total, 682 coronavirus patients have died in the state, including 66 in the past seven days. The death toll remains at 3% of known cases.

Thirty-three more patients were hospitalized in the past day. The number of COVID-19 patients currently in Wisconsin hospitals is 306. 101 of them are in intensive care units. 24% of the state's hospital and clinic beds remain available.

The state's supply of ventilators is not a concern. Out of the 1,266 available, 315 are in use.

County case numbers

Counties with new cases and/or deaths are in bold

Thirty-eight of Wisconsin's 72 counties saw increases in the latest round of test results.

Wisconsin

Adams - 6 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 3 cases

Barron - 21 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 2,421 cases (+16) (38 deaths)

Buffalo - 7 cases (+1) (2 death)

Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)

Calumet - 83 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

Chippewa - 61 cases (+1)

Clark - 45 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 50 cases (+1) (1 death)

Crawford - 26 cases

Dane - 896 cases (+12) (31 deaths)

Dodge - 414 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Door - 39 cases (3 deaths)

Douglas - 20 cases

Dunn - 29 cases

Eau Claire - 126 cases

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 251 cases (+4) (6 deaths)

Forest - 34 cases (2 deaths)

Grant - 101 cases (+2) (12 deaths)

Green - 72 cases (+1)

Green Lake - 23 cases

Iowa - 16 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 22 cases (+2) (1 death)

Jefferson - 142 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Juneau – 24 cases (+1) (1 death)

Kenosha - 1,319 cases (+11) (36 deaths)

Kewaunee - 37 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 94 cases (+13)

Lafayette - 36 cases

Langlade - 6 cases (+1)

Lincoln - 7 cases

Manitowoc - 40 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 70 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marinette - 37 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 9 cases (+2) (1 death)

Menominee - 4 cases (+1)

Milwaukee – 8,973 cases (+247) (346 deaths) (+10)* Updated from Tuesday's figures

Monroe - 26 cases (+3) (1 death)

Oconto - 43 cases (+1)

Oneida - 14 cases (+1)

Outagamie - 306 cases (+12) (8 deaths)

Ozaukee - 185 cases (13 deaths)

Pepin - 1 case

Pierce - 51 cases

Polk - 37 cases (+1) (1 death)

Portage - 66 cases (+15)

Price - 2 cases

Racine - 1,966 cases (+14) (51 deaths)

Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)

Rock - 729 cases (+5) (21 deaths)

Rusk - 7 cases (+2)

Sauk - 84 cases (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 9 cases

Shawano - 60 cases

Sheboygan - 129 cases (+5) (4 deaths)

St. Croix - 108 cases

Taylor - 2 cases

Trempealeau - 49 cases (+5)

Vernon - 22 cases

Vilas - 8 cases

Walworth - 468 cases (+12) (17 deaths)

Washburn - 3 cases

Washington - 287 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Waukesha - 865 cases (+23) (34 deaths)

Waupaca - 63 cases (+2) (1 death)

Waushara - 14 cases (+1)

Winnebago - 473 cases (+16) (8 deaths)

Wood - 15 cases (+2) (1 death)

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 1 case

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 cases

Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 8 cases

Iron - 2 cases

Keweenaw - 1 case

Luce - 3 cases

Mackinac - 8 cases

Marquette - 59 cases (11 deaths)

Menominee - 9 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 4 cases

CLICK HERE to track COVID-19 numbers in Wisconsin.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

