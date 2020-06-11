Percent of positive coronavirus tests in Wisconsin grows for second day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin's percentage of positive COVID-19 cases jumped to 3.6 percent Thursday, increasing for the second day.
In the past 24 hours, the Department of Health Services reports 8,990 test results -- just over half of the 16,100 tests the state's 63 public and private labs could process in a day. It's the second day this week the state received fewer than 10,000 test results.
The percent of positive cases increased from 2.8 percent on Wednesday to 3.6 percent on Thursday. Wednesday's total was up from 1.9 percent on Tuesday.
Wisconsin added 333 new positive coronavirus tests, bringing the state's total to 21,926 cases since February 5. That total has doubled over the past month.
70% of the almost 22,000 people diagnosed with coronavirus are considered recovered. That percentage has steadily risen.
The Department of Health Services announced 11 new deaths attributed to COVID-19 from Wednesday to Thursday. In total, 682 coronavirus patients have died in the state, including 66 in the past seven days. The death toll remains at 3% of known cases.
Thirty-three more patients were hospitalized in the past day. The number of COVID-19 patients currently in Wisconsin hospitals is 306. 101 of them are in intensive care units. 24% of the state's hospital and clinic beds remain available.
The state's supply of ventilators is not a concern. Out of the 1,266 available, 315 are in use.
County case numbers
Counties with new cases and/or deaths are in bold
Thirty-eight of Wisconsin's 72 counties saw increases in the latest round of test results.
Wisconsin
Adams - 6 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 3 cases
Barron - 21 cases
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 2,421 cases (+16) (38 deaths)
Buffalo - 7 cases (+1) (2 death)
Burnett - 1 cases (1 death)
Calumet - 83 cases (+2) (2 deaths)
Chippewa - 61 cases (+1)
Clark - 45 cases (4 deaths)
Columbia - 50 cases (+1) (1 death)
Crawford - 26 cases
Dane - 896 cases (+12) (31 deaths)
Dodge - 414 cases (+4) (4 deaths)
Door - 39 cases (3 deaths)
Douglas - 20 cases
Dunn - 29 cases
Eau Claire - 126 cases
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 251 cases (+4) (6 deaths)
Forest - 34 cases (2 deaths)
Grant - 101 cases (+2) (12 deaths)
Green - 72 cases (+1)
Green Lake - 23 cases
Iowa - 16 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 22 cases (+2) (1 death)
Jefferson - 142 cases (+4) (4 deaths)
Juneau – 24 cases (+1) (1 death)
Kenosha - 1,319 cases (+11) (36 deaths)
Kewaunee - 37 cases (1 death)
La Crosse - 94 cases (+13)
Lafayette - 36 cases
Langlade - 6 cases (+1)
Lincoln - 7 cases
Manitowoc - 40 cases (1 death)
Marathon - 70 cases (+1) (1 death)
Marinette - 37 cases (3 deaths)
Marquette - 9 cases (+2) (1 death)
Menominee - 4 cases (+1)
Milwaukee – 8,973 cases (+247) (346 deaths) (+10)* Updated from Tuesday's figures
Monroe - 26 cases (+3) (1 death)
Oconto - 43 cases (+1)
Oneida - 14 cases (+1)
Outagamie - 306 cases (+12) (8 deaths)
Ozaukee - 185 cases (13 deaths)
Pepin - 1 case
Pierce - 51 cases
Polk - 37 cases (+1) (1 death)
Portage - 66 cases (+15)
Price - 2 cases
Racine - 1,966 cases (+14) (51 deaths)
Richland - 14 cases (4 deaths)
Rock - 729 cases (+5) (21 deaths)
Rusk - 7 cases (+2)
Sauk - 84 cases (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 9 cases
Shawano - 60 cases
Sheboygan - 129 cases (+5) (4 deaths)
St. Croix - 108 cases
Taylor - 2 cases
Trempealeau - 49 cases (+5)
Vernon - 22 cases
Vilas - 8 cases
Walworth - 468 cases (+12) (17 deaths)
Washburn - 3 cases
Washington - 287 cases (+4) (10 deaths)
Waukesha - 865 cases (+23) (34 deaths)
Waupaca - 63 cases (+2) (1 death)
Waushara - 14 cases (+1)
Winnebago - 473 cases (+16) (8 deaths)
Wood - 15 cases (+2) (1 death)
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 1 case
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 cases
Delta - 17 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 6 cases (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 5 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 8 cases
Iron - 2 cases
Keweenaw - 1 case
Luce - 3 cases
Mackinac - 8 cases
Marquette - 59 cases (11 deaths)
Menominee - 9 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 4 cases
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).