Sunday's percent of new positive coronavirus tests drops below 3%, DHS announces new county feature

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- The Department of Health Services says a total of 7,368 total test results were returned Sunday, which brings the amount of positive test results to 2.3%. Saturday’s percentage was 5.3%, after a total of 523 positive tests were returned from a total of 9,843 cases. That means the percentage of people who tested positive for the virus decreased by exactly three percent in one day.
The DHS says that is the lowest percent of positive test results returned within the past two weeks. The previous lowest amount was 2.9% on May 18.
The new report shows the state has confirmed an additional 173 cases since Saturday. This comes as testing continues to increase across the state. The state currently has a daily testing capacity of 14,753, with 56 labs currently doing testing.
This means there has been a cumulative total of 18,403 confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout the state of Wisconsin.
The DHS also announced Sunday they have created a feature which shows the number of reported COVID-19 cases by date of symptom onset or diagnosis by county.
CLICK HERE to access the tool.
Sunday’s report also shows another four patients have died since Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll to 592.
So far, the DHS says a cumulative total of 2,583 (14%) COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized since the outbreak began, with 133 in the ICU out of the current 414 COVID-19 patients who are in the hospital.
63% of patients (for a total of 11,646 cases) are considered recovered by the DHS-- a percentage that has continued to rise. The state defines a patient as recovered if 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation is medically documented.
County case numbers will be published here shortly.
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever of 100.4 or higher
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).