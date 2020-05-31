Sunday's percent of new positive coronavirus tests drops below 3%, DHS announces new county feature

The Department of Health Services says a total of 7,368 total test results were returned Sunday, which brings the amount of positive test results to 2.3%. Saturday’s percentage was 5.3%, after a total of 523 positive tests were returned from a total of 9,843 cases. That means the percentage of people who tested positive for the virus decreased by exactly three percent in one day.

The DHS says that is the lowest percent of positive test results returned within the past two weeks. The previous lowest amount was 2.9% on May 18.

The new report shows the state has confirmed an additional 173 cases since Saturday. This comes as testing continues to increase across the state. The state currently has a daily testing capacity of 14,753, with 56 labs currently doing testing.

This means there has been a cumulative total of 18,403 confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout the state of Wisconsin.

The DHS also announced Sunday they have created a feature which shows the number of reported COVID-19 cases by date of symptom onset or diagnosis by county.

CLICK HERE to access the tool.

We have updated #COVID19_WI numbers for you, and a new feature on our web pages. Data has been updated to include epi curve charts by county. Log on to see numbers where you live by date of symptom onset or diagnosis: https://t.co/y4yUQK7TdD pic.twitter.com/uAzFidkhpq — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) May 31, 2020

Sunday’s report also shows another four patients have died since Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll to 592.

So far, the DHS says a cumulative total of 2,583 (14%) COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized since the outbreak began, with 133 in the ICU out of the current 414 COVID-19 patients who are in the hospital.

63% of patients (for a total of 11,646 cases) are considered recovered by the DHS-- a percentage that has continued to rise. The state defines a patient as recovered if 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms or their diagnosis or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation is medically documented.

County case numbers will be published here shortly.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:



Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

