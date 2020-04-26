People with disabilities ask for awareness, support during pandemic

In Wisconsin, more than 85,000 people rely on in-home personal care or home health according to the Survival Coalition of Wisconsin.

The organization, which is focused on changing or improving policies and practices to support people with disabilities, knows those services are now much harder to come by.

That means one of the most at-risk populations in the pandemic struggles to get proper help.

"Social distancing for these folks is literally impossible,” said Lisa Pugh, one of the Survival Coalition co-chairs.

Some people with disabilities rely on outside care professionals for daily support.

"Often dozens of people that are coming in and out of their homes providing cares for bathing, dressing, and for meals,” said Pugh.

But now, those services are scarce.

The coalition surveyed more than 500 people with disabilities and discovered all have experienced disruptions and reductions in their support services during the pandemic.

"They're losing the workers that allow them to stay in their homes and stay safe and healthy,” said Beth Swedeen, another co-chair. “They're also losing their connection to employment, their connection to transportation so they can get safely to medical appointments and out in the community."

"My biggest obstacles right now are just getting care,” said Kristi Scheunemann from Watertown, who uses a wheel chair and also has respiratory issues – putting her at high risk of COVID-19.

Not only is it hard for people with limited mobility like Kristi Scheunemann to access care, but many caregivers often struggle to find personal protection equipment.

"Because community or home health care workers are not considered frontline healthcare providers in this emergency they have extremely limited access to PPE," said Kristin Kerschensteiner, another co-chair.

"They often do not wear masks or gowns,” said Scheunemann.

"Our workers have not come to our home for fear they would be infected or could infect us,” said Jason Endres who lives in Eau Claire. He and his wife both use wheelchairs.

Oshkosh's Stacy Ellingen, who also has limited mobility, lost access to care and has moved back in with her parents for now, losing access to the technology she uses at her apartment to run her business.

"I find it kind of ironic,” said Ellingen. “While most people are adjusting to work from home, I work from home all the time. However, during this outbreak, I'm not able to. It's a unique situation for me."

The Survival Coalition survey found almost 40 percent of people now have family providing some or all daily personal care instead of their normal paid staff.

Gladys Walker, who lives in Nekoosa, has a 5-year-old nonverbal son and no longer has access to his usual support services - putting more caregiving responsibility on her than usual.

"The biggest thing with us is probably not having school. That's where, my son he goes to a school in a different district and they have occupational therapy there and behavioral therapy," said Walker. "We have seen an increase in behavioral problems with him. They send us packets to work with him but we're not occupational therapists, we don't know if we're doing it right so we've just been winging it."

For many - they just want some consideration - from lawmakers and their communities.

"We are asking for action from our elected officials please don't forget people with disabilities that live in the community,” said Endres. “Help us protect our workers with proper PPE that we can't get."

"During this pandemic even people without disabilities are feeling depressed, lonely,” said Scheunemann. “And for people with disabilities this is often a normal feeling whether there is a pandemic or not."

The hope is that by making people more aware there will be more support and understanding for people with disabilities during, and beyond, this pandemic.

"Make sure to reach out and check on everybody, because we are all in this together,” said Scheunemann.

