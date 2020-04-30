People who spit or cough at officers face additional criminal charges

The Brown County District Attorney's Office recently charged three defendants in two unrelated cases with spitting or coughing at law enforcement officers and hospital workers.

The formal charge to Throw or Discharge Bodily Fluids at a Public Safety Worker carries up to 3-and-a-half years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

In one case, Kayla Marie Escobedo, 19, and her brother, Ray Anthony Escobedo, 17, were arrested after police stopped their car for speeding and found marijuana roaches and a blunt in their car and in a purse.

The criminal complaint says both Escobedos spit at the two officers making the arrest. Both officers were wearing N95 protective masks.

In the squad car, Kayla Escobedo told officers, "It didn't even hit him. No spit even came out towards you guys... No spit even came out. It has to hit you." At the jail she said she works at a local hotel and has had contact with people with COVID-19 symptoms.

Kayla Escobedo also faces one charge each of possession and delivery of THC. Both Escobedos are also charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

In the other case, Green Bay police were called about an argument in an apartment on Western Ave. that sounded like it was escalating into people throwing things.

Police found Pete Jessie Salazar Sr. in a friend's apartment, where both men appeared to be intoxicated. Officers told Salazar he had to leave and escorted him out of the building.

Officers were called back two times for reports of Salazar was trying to enter another apartment building, banging on windows, demanding to get his shirt back. After the third call, police arrested Salazar for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

He dropped to his knees in front of a squad car and acted like he was having a seizure, then he started coughing on officers and claimed he had the coronavirus because he works for a cleaning company.

Officers called for an ambulance, and at the hospital he shouted and hurled expletives at workers and repeatedly spit on the hospital floor. Officers put a spit hood on him but his outbursts continued and the hospital staff sedated him.

Salazar is charged with four counts of throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, two counts of disorderly conduct, and one count of violating the governor's Safer at Home order by traveling to another residence for non-essential purposes.