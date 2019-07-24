People still cleaning up debris after severe storm in Mountain

For Gary Romuald this is a bittersweet return to his family's cabin.

“We’ve had it there for 50 years and it didn’t get touched but the wood sure did," Romuald said.

The cabin was spared from a severe thunderstorm, but the view from the porch shows a different story.

“I can’t even see the ground right now," said Romuald."It looks bad."

He's not the only one returning to a disaster in the mountain area.

Trees at Michael Baeten's cottage are uprooted.

"A couple of these trees were tied to the front door so we had to move all of those to get to the cottage," Baeten said.

People in the area are still without power.

“It’s annoying but you know we just get by with it and stuff knowing that the power will hopefully be on by tomorrow," Resident Andrew Overland said.

Overland and his family are using a generator to keep their pets and food cold.

“It’s not so great because we’re use to having electricity and power," Overland said.

It's a long road to recovery, but for Gary it's time to start over.

“I guess you can call it devastation because you know I’ve watched these trees grow for 60 to 70 years," said Romauld.