Local people weigh in on impeachment inquiry

Many people following the impeachment process from Northeast Wisconsin have formed strong opinions about what they see unfolding.

"Kind of mind-numbing and a waste of time," said Theresa Luedtke.

People tell Action 2 News not only about the outcome they would like to see, but they also share their thoughts about the three-month impeachment inquiry to this point.

"I would like to see him stay," said Tony Bleier. "You know, he was voted in. Let's follow it out. Give him the four years."

"As far as I'm looking at the evidence, I don't see anything against him. So, that's my view of it," said Luedtke.

To get a wider scope of local opinion, Action 2 News posed the question on Facebook: Do you think President Donald Trump should be impeached?

So far, more than 7,000 people have weighed in with the majority voting against impeachment.

One comment reads, "Absolutely NOT! He's the best thing that's ever happened to this country."

Another comment reads in part, "He needs to be impeached. Country over party. Impeach him."

Some of the comments refer to the inquiry as a "witch hunt" while others "hope to see the Senate hold a fair trial." People also comment about being ready for the whole process to end calling it a waste of time and taxpayer money.

While people might disagree about what the outcome should be, they all acknowledge that this is a historic moment for our country. President Trump is the fourth U.S. president to face a formal impeachment inquiry.