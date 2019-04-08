People in Green Bay enjoy weather ahead of incoming snowstorm

It has been almost exactly one year since a major spring storm last April brought the second highest snowfall in local history.

With another snowstorm in the forecast, parks and trails were filled on Monday with people hoping to enjoy the spring weather while they can.

"It's just tremendously beautiful," said Joe Dobson of Green Bay. "It's over 60 already, perfect weather."

The Fox River Trail is a familiar walk for Dobson, his wife, and their dog.

"We always walk the trail, even in the blizzard," he said.

Snow is also on Chad Kurowski's mind as he runs down the same trail.

"I decided to take my lunch break today to go run on the trail for an hour. Looking at this weather coming up, today's the day to do it," said Kurowski.

Even with the potential for high snow totals, people enjoying the weather on Monday tell Action 2 News they are hopefully optimistic that will not be the case.

"Actually last year during that blizzard, my friend Will Koch and I, we did a 20-miler that day. In the blizzard. So, no big deal," said Kurowski.

The April snowstorm from last year is fresh on people's minds. Instead of two feet, the City of Plymouth got about five inches of snow, and those residents would be happy if the bullseye missed them once again.

"I'm not liking the snow that much. I'm kind of over it. It's been a cold winter with a lot of snow," said Jeb Nytes, a student at Plymouth High School.

Even if the snow totals reach last year's levels, Dobson pushes forward practicing patience and staying optimistic.

"We'll have a lot of snow, but it will be gone in a day."