People give back and get fit during annual Thanksgiving bootcamp

Some people earned their Thanksgiving meal by keeping their own juices flowing with a workout and donating to Paul’s Pantry.

People give back to Paul's Pantry and get a workout at Better Body Fitness for annual Thanksgiving Bootcamp.

Better Body Fitness hosted the 7th annual Thanksgiving Day Bootcamp.

Every year gym members donate food to Paul’s Food Pantry.

The goal this year was to collect 1,000 items.

“We’ve had a waiting list for our bootcamp for over a month now, so we’re expecting high numbers and we’ve had people dropping off donations for a week,” said Roxanne Marbes, owner of Better Body Fitness.

“When I get to one of these I get overwhelmed by all the generosity of people in Green Bay. The businesses that do little food drives here and there, we need them,” said Steven Prue, who volunteers at Paul’s Pantry.

He says the pantry has served about 200 families per day this week.

