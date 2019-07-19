People find ways to escape the heat

Staying cool when it's this hot outside isn't easy, but there are a few tried and true ways people beat the heat.

For many, poolside is the only way to spend a day when it feels like triple digits. Mead Pool in Appleton was packed all day long.

"This is the place to be. I mean, you've got a waterslide, you've got a high dive, good people here to spend time with. There's no better way to cool off than coming to the pool for the summer," Dylan Stoeger of Appleton said.

"When it's hot, it's busy," pool manager Jack Rooney said. "We kind of take it in stride. The guards are used to the hot weather. So we might have an extra safety break but have the influx of patrons. It's great to have everyone here."

Others decided it was so hot, they had to spend the day indoors and escape to a movie.

"We like to come to the movies to get out of the summer heat," Hilliary Wolff from Appleton said.

Crowds headed into Marcus Valley Grand Cinema Friday afternoon to enjoy some time away from the hot sun.

"We decided that since the Lion King was opening and it was so hot out that it probably was a good idea. He had off this afternoon, so we figured we'd come see a movie since there's not much else to do outside," Wolff said.

But for people looking to save cool cash, there is another place to go in the summer.

"It's one of the places you can just be. You don't have to be a customer, you don't have to be a member," Colleen Rortvedt, director of the Appleton Public Library said.

The Appleton library is also a designated cooling shelter, and it gives people of all ages a lot of ways to spend their time.

"If summer school is canceled like it is today, there's a lot of great things the kids can be doing. There's programs, and of course there's books, so you can swing by here on your way to the pool," Rortvedt said.

