Pending unemployment claims, Neenah woman voices frustration

Like so many across the nation, people in Wisconsin are still waiting for unemployment claims to be filled by the state.

Lesley Yurk, whose job temporarily closed back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said she has not received a dime of assistance since applying in March and she has no idea why.

"I worked all my life. I didn't get fired. I didn't get let go, all this was out of my control. I deserve to get unemployment," said Yurk.

As of Wednesday, Yurk has seven claims pending on her account within the Department of Workforce Development's website. She filed her first claim on March 28.

"Some coworkers have gotten unemployment, some haven't. But if you make one mistake on that claim, there is no recourse. You have no way of knowing what you did wrong, there's nothing to help anybody," said Yurk. "It could be as simple as one question that maybe i misunderstood or clicked the wrong button,you don't know."

Yurk said she tried calling but hasn't been able to get through to anyone for help.

The Department of Workforce Development said it's dealing with unprecedented volume and working with outdated equipment. Yurk said she understands DWD employees are working hard, but she said there's got to be a way to help those who haven't received a dime, especially those in tougher situations than herself.

"I think of single moms. They got their job pulled out, how are they supposed to make it? That is part of why I get so aggravated, you are looking at not feeding a family," said Yurk. "I know one coworker who has 5 kids and hasn't gotten anything."

Yurk said she is lucky enough to return to work next week, but she will continue to fight for back pay.

"It's just unacceptable to me," said Yurk.

