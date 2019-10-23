VP Mike Pence visit to Marinette canceled

Vice President Mike Pence has canceled his visit to Marinette to stay in Washington, D.C. as the president updates the nation on the fighting on the Turkey/Syria border.

Pence was planning to stop at shipbuilder Marinette Marine to tour an LCS under construction for the U.S. Navy and speak to workers about jobs and trade.

Representatives from the shipyard tell Action 2 News that Pence will instead be staying in Washington, DC. The announcement was made just after 8:00 a.m. The event was set to start around 10:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he will make a statement from the White House at 10 a.m. "Big success on the Turkey/Syria Border. Safe Zone created! Ceasefire has held and combat missions have ended. Kurds are safe and have worked very nicely with us. Captured ISIS prisoners secured."

The White House says Pence will appear with the president during the address.

Pence traveled to Turkey last week to be part of ceasefire negotiations with Turkey President Erdogan.

There's no word if the vice president will reschedule his Marinette Marine visit.

It appears Pence will attend planned visits scheduled for later in the day.