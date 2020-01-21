Pence to attend event in Madison on Jan. 28th

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Madison, Wisconsin next week to attend the Wisconsin School Choice Student Showcase.

The White House made the announcement early Tuesday afternoon.

Pence is expected to travel to Madison on January 28th, and will speak at the showcase, which is an event organized by Hispanics for School Choice in celebration of National School Chose Week.

Next weeks' visit will take place exactly two weeks after President Donald Trump's rally in Milwaukee.

Pence visited Wisconsin three times last year, stopping in Eau Claire in May, Pleasant Prairie in October and Marinette in November.

This will be Pence's first visit to Madison, a liberal stronghold in battleground Wisconsin, since the 2016 campaign.

Wisconsin is one of a handful of key battleground states.

Other details are limited at this time about his visit, check back for updates.