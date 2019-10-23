Pence pushes trade deal in Wisconsin, denounces Democrats

Vice President Mike Pence says during a stop in Wisconsin that pressure should be put on Democrats to pass a new trade pact.

Pence spoke Wednesday to employees and others at shipping and packaging materials distributor Uline in Pleasant Prairie, a company owned by Republican megadonors Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein.

Pence says he came to Wisconsin "to turn up the heat" on Wisconsin's U.S. Rep. Ron Kind and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to pass the deal known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Kind represents western Wisconsin in Congress.

The pact would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

Pence appeared at Uline after canceling a stop earlier in the day in Marinette so he could appear with President Donald Trump in Washington when he gave a statement on Syria.

