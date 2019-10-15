Pembine man sentenced to 40 years for shooting death of wife

A Pembine man convicted in the shooting death of his wife has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Gary Rogge, 56, appeared in Marinette County Court Monday for a sentencing hearing on a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide.

Rogge will serve 20 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

Prosecutors say Gary Rogge killed Shelley M. Erickson-Rogge on Jan. 13.

Gary Rogge told investigators that he shot his wife accidentally after they had been drinking all day. He said they were shooting guns at the floor and, after watching western movies the day before, he was showing Shelley a "quick draw."

The couple had spent the day at a bar in Pembine and were spotted arguing there.

At one point, Shelley left the bar and Gary stayed behind. She sent him text message investigators believe meant "We are done." Bar surveillance video shows Gary Rogge kissing and holding hands with another woman.

Rogge told dispatchers he shot Shelley two hours before he called 911. When asked why he waited so long, he said that at first he didn’t think she was hurt that badly.

According to the complaint, Rogge kept saying “I can’t believe this is happening. This is so stupid. I didn’t mean to kill my wife."

An autopsy by the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner found the gunshot wound to Shelley’s chest was from close range and the muzzle of the gun was directly against her when it was fired.

Rogge was initially charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. As part of a plea agreement, he pleaded no contest to a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide. The court found him guilty.