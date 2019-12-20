Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of Union on Feb. 4

President Donald Trump has been invited to deliver the State of the Union to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president on Friday formally inviting him to deliver the address at the U.S. Capitol.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said Trump has accepted the invitation.

The invitation was extended just two days after the House adopted two articles of impeachment against Trump.

A date for the Senate impeachment trial has not yet been set.

