Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Brown County

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle Friday night was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle struck a person walking along County Road PP and County Road Z just before 11 p.m.

It happened in the Town of Hollandtown east of Kaukauna.

During the investigation, officials said it was determined the pedestrian had stopped to help a driver who ended up in the ditch and while helping, the pedestrian was hit by another vehicle passing by.

Officials said poor winter driving conditions were a contributing factor to this incident.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating.