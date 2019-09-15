Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle near Waupaca Airport

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a female struck and killed by a vehicle near the Waupaca Airport early Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office communications center was notified of a pedestrian that had been walking on US Highway 10 near Fleet Farm just after 1:42 a.m.

The City of Waupaca Police Department and Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office Deputies initially responded to the scene in an attempt to locate the female.

The name or age of the female have not been released.

Investigators say the evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate that the female was struck by an unidentified vehicle on the south shoulder of the highway near the Waupaca Airport.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene to complete a traffic crash reconstruction. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the City of Waupaca Police Department, City of Waupaca Fire Department, Waupaca County Highway Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation.

