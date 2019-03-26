Pedestrian killed in Sheboygan identified

Sheboygan police publicly identified a pedestrian who was killed by a car Monday, and police would like to hear from any witnesses.

The police department says Timothy Brown, 61, of Sheboygan was walking south in the southbound lane of Taylor Drive, near Erie Ave. -- indicating he wasn't facing traffic when he was hit at 10:18 Monday morning.

Police and paramedics started life-saving measures, but Brown died after being transported to a hospital.

Police say everyone involved stayed on the scene and are working with law enforcement, but some people who may have witnessed the crash didn't stay at the scene, and police would like to hear from them.

Sheboygan police reconstructed the crash and the crash reconstruction team is leading the investigation.