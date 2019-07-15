Pedestrian killed in Manitowoc County crash

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning in Manitowoc County.

The victim has been identified as Joanna Marie Harrell, 31.

At 3:22 a.m., deputies were called to a crash on US Highway 10/Main Street east of CTH W in Reedsville.

The Sheriff's Office says the preliminary investigation shows Jamar Golden of Two Rivers was driving east on the highway when his vehicle hit Joanna Harrell. She had been walking west on the south side of the highway.

Harrell was airlifted to a hospital with life threatening injuries. At 4:48 a.m., the Sheriff's Office was notified that Joanna Harrell had passed away.

The Manitowoc County Coroner's Office says the preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma. An autopsy will be conducted Monday. Investigators say Harrell was originally from Hilbert, but had recently lived in Sioux City, Iowa.

Jamar Golden and his 30-year-old passenger, Brian Allen Ingram Jr., were not hurt.

The Sheriff's Office is not releasing more information at this time. They are investigating with the Coroner's Office, District Attorney's Office, and State Patrol.