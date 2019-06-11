Pedestrian hit on Interstate 41 identified

An Oshkosh man who was killed while walking on Interstate 41 early Sunday morning was identified Tuesday by authorities as 24-year-old Nile Alsuwailih.

Winnebago County deputies say Alsuwailih was walking in the travel lanes at 2:44 a.m. when he was hit by a semi-truck driven by a 55-year-old man from Van Dyne.

The circumstances of Alsuwailih's death are still under investigation. The sheriff's office said at the time it did not believe the incident was the result of drugs or alcohol use.

The interstate was closed for about 6 hours for the investigation.

