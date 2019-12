Sheboygan Police are investigating a crash that critically injured an elderly pedestrian Thursday night.

Police tell us it happened at about 9 o'clock at N. 6th St. and New York Ave. That's an uncontrolled intersection.

An 89-year-old -- police aren't saying if it's a man or a woman -- was crossing the street when they were hit by a vehicle going south on 6th St.

The driver, a 67-year-old man, stayed on the scene.

Police are investigating the crash.