Pawffee Shop Cat Cafe to reopen after shutting down for pandemic

The Pawffee Shop Cat Cafe will reopen its doors this Tuesday after shutting down for the pandemic.

Co-owner Leah Enking says she wanted to take extra time to consider all safety precautions after the safer at home order was lifted.

“It's so nice having cats back over there and just being able to walk in here and have like the normal noises of the machines going on, so it'll be even better to have noises of customers in here, too,” said Enking.

Employees will be wearing masks, customers are encouraged to wear them too but it won't be required. The cafe is also removing common touch points for customers and spreading tables further apart.

Enking says they will also limit their capacity to 15 people instead of 20. Reservations will still be used on weekends, but walk-ins will be allowed during the week. Enking says if they get a lot of traffic during weekdays, they may need to require reservations then as well.

“We just ask that everyone be respectful of each other and employees and be patient with us during this time while we figure things out,” Enking.

The Pawffee Shop Cat Cafe will continue doing carry out and Eat Street delivery orders for customers who prefer to keep distanced for now.

