Pavement temps help delay snowy road conditions

Public Works crews say mild temperatures, fog and warmer pavement temperatures will serve as an advantage ahead of a snowy winter storm.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until midnight for three-to-five inches of snow in Brown County. CLICK HERE to view weather warnings, watches and advisories.

Green Bay Public Works Director Steve Grenier says the weekend's mild temperature and fog was a silver lining for his crews.

"You're able to take the temperature of the fog, and that being in direct contact with the ground surface, that keeps the ground at a more constant temperature," says Grenier.

That helps prevent accumulation on the roads.

"So until pavement temps start dropping, we won't get accumulation on the road," says Grenier.

Michael Piacenti is the operations manager at Brown County Public Works. "The snow will start melting when it hits, and it helps activating the salt, the warmer it is, the better salt will work and it might keep it from bonding to the pavement when it starts to become hard back and ice."

One downside--rain prevents crews from their typical pre-treating routine.

"There's so much liquid on the street, anything we put on is going to go into the gutter," says Grenier.

Workers did start pre-treating when rain turned to snow.

The moisture comes with worries about a quick freeze.

"Once snow starts falling and temps start dropping, that is what hurts us when you got all the rain first. Temperatures drop and ice will form as well," says Piacenti.

The best advice--slow down and take your time on the drive home from work.

