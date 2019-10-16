Paul's Pantry highlights need for donations and volunteers on World Food Day

Food pantries around the world are working to raise awareness of the year-round need on this World Food Day.

Paul's Pantry on World Food Day. (WBAY Photo)

World Food Day started in 1981. It's observed every Oct. 16.

Green Bay's Paul's Pantry invited Action 2 News inside to help us understand the need in our community. The organization does not receive federal, state or local tax revenue. It relies on donations and volunteers.

CLICK HERE to donate to Paul's Pantry.