Paul McCartney rocks Lambeau Field

Many from Green Bay and beyond got to see a living legend in person tonight. Sir Paul McCartney took the state at Lambeau Field, serenading thousands of people.

Some McCartney fans had seen him in concert a dozen times already

"I bought him a cheese hat and i personalized it. The front says freshen up, the back says macca,” said Lucy Kolb, who travelled from Grafton, Wisconsin.

But to see him in green bay, playing on one of the biggest sport stages around, this might be her most favorite time of all.

“Lambeau field are you kidding? I love Lambeau,” said Kolb. “I’m a season ticket holder, and it’s a great venue, great place to have him.”

But for other livelong fans, this would be their first time seeing him live

"Once in a lifetime experience,” said Joe Rousseau, who came from the up.

And for some of McCartney's youngest fans, they're first concert ever.

"Really cool,” said 11-year-old Kaitlyn Hankermeyer about getting to see McCartney perform.

“Amazing,” said Kaitlyn’s dad Shaun. “I think it's cool that she gets to see him in her home town at our stadium and yeah, she's been listening to him since she was little.”

But no matter what age, or how far they've traveled to make it to Lambeau field, all of them were excited to see one of the greatest artists of their lifetime.

“His songs, his beautiful melodies,” said Kolb.

“It's amazing all the Beatles just, they're legend,” said Rousseau. “They keep going and going. New generations catch onto it. It's amazing really.”

