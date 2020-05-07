Passerby alerted family of 5 to escape burning De Pere home

De Pere firefighters are crediting a passerby alerting a family of 5 to a house a fire, calling her actions "heroic."

De Pere Fire Rescue says the woman noticed smoke coming from a multi-family duplex on Elm Street shortly before 5:30 Thursday evening.

She alerted everyone, including two adults and three children who were sleeping at the time, and everyone in the duplex got out safely.

The fire department says the fire was on the exterior of the upstairs unit, caused by the careless use of smoking materials. They put the fire out quickly and limited damage to the building to about $5,000.

"Before you throw away butts and ashes, make sure they are out," a statement from De Pere Fire Rescue says. "Dousing in water or sand is the best way to do that."