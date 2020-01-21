Passenger with loaded gun arrested at Milwaukee airport

The Transportation Security Administration said officials stopped a Wisconsin man with a loaded gun while going through a checkpoint at Mitchell International Airport.

The TSA said its officers saw the .38-caliber handgun loaded with six bullets when the man removed his coat and placed it on a conveyor belt to walk through a X-ray machine on Tuesday.

The man, a Mequon resident whose name was not released, told security he didn't know he was carrying a loaded gun because he thought it was in a different jacket.

Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies cited him on state weapons charges.