Part of Highway 21 closed after crash knocks out power in Omro area

Hundreds of people are without power in the Omro area after a truck crashed into a utility pole.

Crash knocks out power in the Omro area. Jan. 14, 2020. (WBAY Photo)

The scene is located at Highway 21 at Rivermoor Road. Eastbound and Westbound lanes are closed. The highway could be closed until 8 a.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recommends this alternate route:

Eastbound traffic will exit at Industrial Dr and take that south to Scott Street Rd. Then take Scott Street Rd east back onto WIS 21. Westbound traffic will reverse this detour.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Highway 21 closed east of Omro after a semi hit a power pole near Rivermoor Road. 21 could be closed until 8:00 a.m. About 500 people without power. Officials say roads are slippery. pic.twitter.com/q7oNtE91o2 — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) January 14, 2020

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says the truck was traveling west on Highway 21 when it went off the road, hit a stop sign and utility pole.

The driver, a 20-year-old Wautoma man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says alcohol use is a suspected factor in the crash.

The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m.

