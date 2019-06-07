Parking spot options for Booyah and Voyageurs fans

The Green Bay Booyah and Voyageurs have a lot to offer fans at Capital Credit Union Park, but one thing missing is a parking lot.

The teams partnered with more than a dozen businesses within a quarter mile, offering a place to leave your car.

There may not be an option to park at the stadium, but there's spaces nearby.

"There’s over 1,500 parking spaces available to fans," Vice President John Fanta said. "That includes street parking and I think folks this close to Lambeau are used to having to walk a little bit.”

A list of those businesses are on the Green Bay Booyah's website.

A map shows you the business name and location.

While some businesses say no you can't park here, others like Green bay Distillery say yes you can.

"We’re really excited to have the stadium close to us in the stadium district," Owner/General Manager Michael McNerney said. "It brings a lot of people out. People are excited about baseball and soccer, so we’re happy to partner with them.”

The Green Bay Distillery is so pumped up about the Booyah and Voyageurs, it's providing a free shuttle for fans.

“The shuttle service was great last week," McNerney said. "It was opening day of the stadium and it’s an easy loop, but we did shuttle a lot of people.”

Fanta said there are no plans to build a parking lot at the ballpark and officials are confident with the plan already in place.

"I think we’re just wildly excited about the whole village of Ashwaubenon and the welcome we received here with the stadium and entertainment district," Fanta said. I think we are very pleased with the business partners that do have parking available.