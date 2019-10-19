Park dedication in honor of teen killed in accidental shooting

The family of a teenager killed in an accidental shooting -- will dedicate a new park in his name on Saturday afternoon.

Jake Peglow Legacy Park near in the Town of Dayton Waupaca will include a fishing pier, walking trail, and benches in his memory.

Peglow was 15-year-old when he was shot and killed in Farmington two years ago by a friend who thought a gun wasn't loaded while they were playing a game.

Peglow’s family now works to teach others about gun safety.

Saturday afternoon's dedication starts at two.

Here are the directions: From Waupaca, Hwy 10 to Hwy 22 south go 8.5 miles, turn left on to Lauritzen Lane go to dead end.